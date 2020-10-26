Russell Wilson pays loving birthday tribute to his ‘Queen’ Sierra

Instagram

The NFL Athlete takes to social media to wish his wife a happy 35th birthday, saying, ‘You can always hear a man, husband, boyfriend, friend, dad, a family, our kids!’

Russell Wilson It is raining Sierra With love on her special day. To celebrate the 35th birthday of the “Level Up” hitmaker, Seattle Seahawks Quarterback returned to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to his “queen” wife.

On Sunday, October 25, the 31-year-old shared two snapshots of himself, his wife and their children on Instagram. “My queen. You are a man, husband, lover, friend, father, a family, our children can always ask! You are sent to heaven. You have changed my life for the better,” he kicked off his long message.

“My queen, you are a very loving mother to our beautiful 3 children. I am so grateful for how you have always loved me. Jesus has anointed the souls of your feet from the crown of your head,” the NFL star continued. “Your music, your dance, your business and your influence as a woman around the world have changed generations.”

“However, despite all of this … the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh, laughing from ear to ear. We love how you put your arms around us,” he added. Announcing his love for the singer, he said, “We love you forever. Daddy loves you. Happy Birthday Babilov! Ia Sierra.”

A few hours after he released his sweet tribute, Russell received a pleasant reply from Sierra. His singer-wife wrote back in the comment section, “Awesome baby. On my birthday I always need and need love. There is no better joy than to feel the sweet love that makes you and our children feel me. I am so grateful for content in every level of life. God is so good. I love you.” I love it so much !! ”

Russell and Sierra have been married and sharing two children since 2016, with 3-year-old daughter Princess Sienna and 3-month-old son Vin Harrison. In addition to the children he shares with the athlete, the “Goodies” songwriter has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship with the rapper and a future Zahir. The future.