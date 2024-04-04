New Film in Matrix Franchise Set to be Written and Directed by Drew Goddard

Warner Bros. has recently made an exciting announcement that has left fans of The Matrix franchise buzzing with anticipation. Drew Goddard, renowned for his work on shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Alias, as well as films like The Martian and Cabin in the Woods, has been tapped to write and direct a new Matrix feature for the studio.

This upcoming film will mark a significant departure for the franchise as it will be the first Matrix film not directly involving original creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski. However, Lana Wachowski will still be on board as an executive producer for the project. Plot details for the new film are being closely guarded, but Warner Bros. has expressed enthusiasm for Goddard’s fresh take on the iconic series.

The original Matrix film, released over 25 years ago, was a groundbreaking success that wowed audiences with its mind-bending storytelling and cutting-edge special effects, earning multiple Oscars in the process. Subsequent sequels, Reloaded and Revolutions, received mixed reviews and box office results upon their release in 2003. Lana Wachowski returned to the franchise in 2021 with The Matrix Resurrections, which unfortunately underperformed at the box office.

Goddard, who has professed his love for The Matrix films and the impact they had on both cinema and his own life, is thrilled to have the opportunity to work within the world that has inspired him. With his extensive genre experience, Goddard is well-equipped to take on the challenge of breathing new life into The Matrix universe. Fans can’t wait to see what he has in store for this beloved franchise.