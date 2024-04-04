Bills trade Stefon Diggs to Texans for 2025 second-round draft pick

In a shocking move, the Buffalo Bills have traded star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a second-round pick and other picks. This trade will result in a $31 million dead salary-cap charge for the Bills next season.

Diggs, who had become a fan favorite in Buffalo, posted a heartfelt farewell message to the city and the Bills organization on social media. His production dropped after a coaching change, leading to speculation that a separation from the team was inevitable.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has been busy this offseason acquiring players, with Diggs being the latest addition to the roster. The Bills, on the other hand, are undergoing significant changes to their roster, losing several key players besides Diggs.

With Diggs now gone, the Bills’ wide receiver depth chart will be led by Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, and Mack Hollins. It remains to be seen how this trade will impact both teams moving forward, but fans are sure to be closely following the developments as the NFL offseason unfolds. Stay tuned to Press Stories for more updates on this breaking news story.