Cubs shortstop JV Pace took home the first gold glove award of his career, with first paceman Anthony Rizo winning fourth place in his career as the winners were announced on Tuesday night.

The last time Cubs had multiple winners was in 2016 when Jason Hayward and Risso won the award. This is the 12th time the Cubs have had two Gold Glove winners.

Other Cubs finalists include Nico Horner, Wilson Contreras, Alec Mills, Kyle Hendrix and Howard, respectively. .

Despite battling on the plate, Pace continued his impressive defensive strength in 2020, and showed why he is considered one of the best defensive players in any position.

The 27-year-old Shortstop was second in the National League with seven defensive runs saved (TRS) and led the NL shortcuts with an average of four outs (OAA)

Pace is the third Cup cross to win this award, and the first since Dan Kessinger won it in 1969, ’70. Cups legend Ernie Banks won the award in 1960.

“It’s a different feeling,” Pace said of winning the gold glove shortcut. “It’s a different feeling when you have a position. But frankly, trying to get better every day, trying to keep working and trying to hit me every time the ball hits.”

Rizo has become a major contender for the Gold Glove Award finals, with his fourth gold glove attached to Marc Grace by the first commander in owner history. This is the third year in a row that Rizo has won the house award (2018, ’19).

“It definitely feels good, especially after this long year,” Rizo told ESPN. “I know it’s only 60 games, but when you come in September, the mind tells you it’s September Baseball and you’re coming in October. I think this year and all that every team has to go through, it’s going to be a growing year for a lot of people, myself included. It never takes long for a gold glove to win. ”