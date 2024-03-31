Passengers injured after airline flight from Israel diverted to NY over turbulence – Press Stories

A United Airlines flight from Israel had to make an emergency landing in New York on Friday due to severe turbulence, causing between seven to 22 passengers to seek medical attention.

The flight, which was traveling from Tel Aviv to New Jersey, landed at New York Stewart International Airport after experiencing high winds. The exact number of passengers needing medical care was not confirmed by the airline.

After landing, the flight was able to refuel and continue its journey to Newark Liberty International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has since opened an investigation into the incident.

In a separate incident, another United Airlines flight bound for Paris was diverted to Denver due to an engine issue. The flight was canceled and passengers were provided with alternative flight options by the airline.

These incidents highlight the potential risks and challenges faced by airlines and passengers when flying, as unforeseen issues such as turbulence and engine problems can arise at any time. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of safety protocols and procedures in place to ensure the well-being of everyone on board.