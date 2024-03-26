Home Technology Exploring the Latest Keyboard Features of Android 15

Mar 26, 2024

Google has been making strides in improving accessibility for users with physical disabilities with the release of new features in their latest Android updates. Earlier this month, Google released Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2, which introduced two new accessibility options for physical keyboards: sticky keys and bounce keys.

Now, with the latest release of Android 15 Developer Preview 2, Google has added a third accessibility option for physical keyboards – slow keys. This new option allows users to specify the duration a key should be pressed for the system to register the keystroke, making it easier for people with physical disabilities to use their devices.

These new accessibility options in Android 15 will make it easier for users to use a keyboard with their tablets or phones operating in desktop mode. Samsung, on the other hand, has already been offering these three accessibility options with One UI, which has become a preferred choice for many users over stock Android for its additional features and accessibility options.

These developments in Android accessibility options are a welcome change for users with physical disabilities, making it easier for them to navigate and use their devices. With Google and Samsung leading the way in providing these options, it is clear that accessibility is a top priority for tech companies in ensuring that all users can easily access and use their devices.

