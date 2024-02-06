Do Not Wear Apple Virtual Reality Headsets While Driving, Tesla Owners Advised – Press Stories

Title: Tesla Owners Warned of Apple Virtual Reality Headset Dangers While Driving

In a shocking turn of events, Tesla owners have now been cautioned against wearing Apple virtual reality (VR) headsets while behind the wheel. This comes after numerous videos depicting Tesla drivers wearing the trendy Apple headset in autonomous mode began circulating on social media platforms, quickly going viral.

The concern for safety has prompted the US Secretary for Transport to weigh in on the matter, emphasizing the crucial need for drivers to remain fully engaged and alert at all times while operating a vehicle. The videos sparked a nationwide conversation, with citizens questioning the risks associated with such distractions while on the road.

Interestingly, one Tesla driver has come forward, admitting that his viral video was nothing more than a prank. While this revelation slightly eased public concerns, it also served as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with irresponsible actions behind the wheel.

Both Tesla and Apple have been contacted for comment regarding this emerging issue. Apple’s user guide explicitly advises against using the headset while driving, cautioning users about the potential dangers it can pose. The company has referred to the VR headset as “spatial computing” and further discourages its use while driving in a blog post aimed at developers.

The Apple Vision Pro headset, retailing at $3,499 in the US, has gained immense popularity among VR enthusiasts. However, the device’s release date for the UK market has not yet been communicated.

Experts have expressed concerns about the headset’s imposition on drivers’ field of vision. With their attention divided between the virtual world and the realities of the road, accidents are potentially more likely to occur.

As the controversy unfolds, safety advocates and tech enthusiasts eagerly await responses from both Tesla and Apple regarding their stance on this issue. The need for responsible use of cutting-edge technologies while operating a vehicle is more vital than ever, and society looks to these industry giants for guidance on ensuring road safety while embracing innovation.

Press Stories will provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.