Steve Kerr Discusses Stephen Currys Low Minute Total After Loss

Stephen Curry, the star player for the Golden State Warriors, found himself sitting on the bench for 11 straight minutes during a crucial game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Despite scoring an impressive 31 points in just 30 minutes of play, Curry was surprised not to be subbed back in sooner as the Warriors’ lead started to slip away.

Coach Steve Kerr has been closely monitoring Curry’s playing time, emphasizing the importance of keeping him fresh and not overworking him. With the Warriors clinging to the 10th seed in the Western Conference playoff race, Kerr is focused on managing Curry’s minutes to ensure his health and performance in the long run.

Curry himself stressed the significance of building good habits in the remaining games of the regular season. He identified energy and focus as key areas needing improvement, particularly in transition defense and shot selection. While the team made some improvements in their habits against the Timberwolves, the loss was still disappointing for the Warriors.

Draymond Green echoed Curry’s sentiments, emphasizing the team’s need to start winning games rather than just focusing on making improvements. With their hopes for a higher seed diminishing, the Warriors are aware of the urgency to step up their game as they head towards the playoffs. Stay tuned to see how the Warriors bounce back from this setback and strive for success in the remaining games of the season.