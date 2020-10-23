This post will be updated as more information becomes available as the release of Big Ten COVID-19 numbers is imminent.

# P1G About releasing COVID information: If the team pose rate is> 5% and the team “population” rate is> 7.5%, the game will be declared non – competitive and neither team will be counted as W or L. – Teddy Greenstein (ed Teddy Greenstein) October 22, 2020

Prior to the news release, Jeff Brom shared some news during his Zoom call this afternoon:

Prom says he will not have a full staff on Saturday. They will not say the names or how many of the staff / support staff who were not there on Saturday. – Tom Deenhart (TomDienhart1) October 22, 2020

This news is rumored by many coaches (up to four) Burdock boiler makers Positive test for COVID-19.

In addition:

Prom says “5-6 players” will miss the game. – Tom Deenhart (TomDienhart1) October 22, 2020

Strictly speaking, here, there is a strong possibility that these are not related to COVID-19. Kirkferents similarly cheated in sharing Iowa Hockey’s injury report with the same news, officially, unpublished Jack Campbell Physical illness. (Rumor has it not a corona virus)

Sophomore Jack Campbell may come out with an undisclosed illness, Nick Neyman M.L.P. Newcomers struggling to find photos in the WLP include Justin Jacobs, Jehovah GD and Jay Higgins.

Iowa could use more time coverage against Boss-Heavy Burdock. – Scott Doctorman (c Scott Doctorman) October 20, 2020

But if you play this with 5 Boiler makers With COVID-19 Plus 4 coaches, it actually comes down to the “team” and “population” mentioned above. If you have less than 100 players (assuming 5 positive player tests) and less than 120 people in Burdock’s population (assuming 9 positive “population” tests), get ready for your first match of the Big Ten season.