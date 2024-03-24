Dissecting the Chiefs LJarius Sneed trade – Press Stories

On Friday night, the Kansas City Chiefs made a surprising move by trading their franchise-tagged cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. This trade involved the Chiefs receiving an earlier seventh-round pick from the Titans, moving from the last pick of the round to the first. Additionally, the Titans also gave up a third-round pick in the 2025 draft as part of the deal.

The decision to trade Sneed was influenced by various factors, including his potential contract demands and injury history. Ultimately, the Chiefs were looking to get the best value possible for Sneed in the trade. The timing of the trade was also critical, as it was completed on March 12th, just one day before the start of the league year. This allowed the Chiefs to maximize the value they received in return.

With this trade, the Chiefs now have additional cap space that could potentially be used to make more moves in free agency. Alternatively, they may choose to save the extra cap space for the 2025 season. This trade gives the Chiefs more flexibility and options as they continue to build their roster for the upcoming season.

Overall, the trade of L’Jarius Sneed to the Titans represents a strategic move by the Chiefs to improve their team while also considering their long-term plans. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see how the team utilizes the additional cap space and draft picks they received in this deal. Stay tuned to see how this trade impacts the Chiefs’ offseason plans as they prepare for the upcoming season.