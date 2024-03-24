Beware of Diet Fads and Intermittent Fasting, Warn Health Experts

Tanuja Nesari, the Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda, has stressed the importance of meal timing in maintaining good health. She recommended that the time between major meals should be more than three hours but not exceed six hours. This advice comes in light of a recent research paper on time-restricted eating, or intermittent fasting, which found that this type of diet plan is linked to a 91% increase in the risk of death from heart disease.

Health experts in India have also cautioned against following new diet fads, including intermittent fasting, and have emphasized the importance of traditional Indian medicine when it comes to meal timing. Ambuj Roy, a cardiologist at AIIMS, has emphasized the importance of following a low inflammatory diet to prevent heart disease and cancer, while warning against blindly following diet trends.

Recent studies, including one published by The Lancet, have highlighted the global issue of obesity, with over one billion people living with obesity worldwide. The prevalence of obesity among adults and children has significantly increased since 1990, raising concerns about the rise of obesity-related health issues, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

In India, there is a high number of diabetic patients and a significant rise in obesity-related health problems. V. Mohan, a diabetologist, has stressed the importance of personalized diet plans and professional guidance for individuals with health issues or those looking to prevent complications. With the increasing prevalence of health problems related to poor diet choices, it is more important than ever to prioritize health and wellness in our daily lives.