Press Stories – Stressful Jobs and Under-Appreciation Linked to Increased Heart Disease Risk

Study Finds Men in High-Stress Jobs at Twice the Risk of Coronary Heart Disease

A recent study conducted in Canada has revealed alarming statistics about the impact of work stress on men’s health. According to the study, men in high-stress jobs where they feel underappreciated are at twice the risk of being diagnosed with coronary heart disease.

The research looked at nearly 6,500 white-collar workers and focused on two key factors: job rewards and job strain. Job rewards, which include recognition, pay raises, and promotions, were compared to job strain, referring to the demand and lack of control in a job.

The study found that men who experienced high job strain or low job rewards were almost 50% more likely to develop coronary heart disease. However, the risk dramatically increased for men who faced both high job strain and low job rewards, as they were found to be twice as likely to develop the condition.

Interestingly, the study did not find a higher risk of coronary heart disease linked to work stress in women. This discrepancy may be due to the fact that women typically develop the condition later in life, but further investigation is needed to fully understand the gender differences.

Experts believe that decades of feeling unappreciated and stressed at work may lead to raised blood pressure, strain on the heart, or contribute to hardened arteries—characteristics often associated with coronary heart disease.

The findings of this study highlight the importance of improving work conditions, particularly for men. Giving employees more control over their work, increasing recognition, and promoting a better work-life balance are crucial steps in reducing the risk of coronary heart disease.

Additionally, the study suggests that reducing work stress in women may also help to decrease their risk of depressive symptoms. This further emphasizes the need for more research into the effects of work stress on women’s health.

Overall, this research underscores the significance of considering the impact of work stress and the time spent at work on overall health. With heart disease being a leading cause of death worldwide, addressing work-related stress and its potential consequences has become a priority in the pursuit of better health outcomes for all.