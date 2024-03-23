Press Stories: The Latest Ups and Downs of the NCAA Tournament First Round

The NCAA tournament kicked off with a bang as the first round saw a slew of upsets, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Eight double-digit seeds defied the odds and advanced to the next round, causing mayhem in brackets across the nation.

Powerhouse teams such as Saint Mary’s, Wisconsin, Auburn, Florida, and Florida Atlantic suffered surprising defeats in nail-biting matchups. Even traditional favorites like Kentucky and BYU were sent packing early, emphasizing the chaotic and unpredictable nature of March Madness.

The SEC had a rocky start to the tournament, with only Alabama and Texas A&M managing to secure victories in the first round. Meanwhile, No. 11 seeds continued their trend of upsetting No. 6 seeds, with three teams pulling off unexpected wins this year.

Notable performances included North Carolina’s dominant display in their home state and Hunter Dickinson’s impressive comeback from injury for Kansas. On the other hand, teams like Purdue, Connecticut, and Houston displayed their strength and efficiency on the court, cruising through the first round with ease.

Coaches and players alike reflected on the intensity and unpredictability of March Madness, with many hopeful to continue their journey towards a national championship. With the tournament already full of surprises, fans can expect more nail-biters and upsets as the competition heats up in the coming rounds.