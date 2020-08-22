AFL 2020: Dylan Grimes dive, Nick Vlastuin 50, Essendon vs Richmond, John Worsfold, totally free kicks, umpiring, online video

Two Richmond defenders have both occur under fireplace for staging incidents throughout their side’s Dreamtime acquire, a single of which pressured normally silent Essendon mentor John Worsfold to talk out.
The first noticed Dylan Grimes accused of diving just after a force from Jake Stringer for the duration of the 2nd quarter, which charge Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti a intention which would’ve put the Bombers up by 11 details.
The 2nd concerned Nick Vlastuin in a important instant in the final quarter, as he was handed a 50-metre penalty following currently being clipped by Bombers ruckman Tom Bellchambers.
Even ordinarily conservative Essendon coach John Worsfold could not keep back his annoyance.
“The absolutely free kick towards us when Walla was functioning into an open purpose experienced a substantial impression. It was a critical element of the video game,” he explained in his write-up-match press meeting.
The controversial Grimes totally free kick was built even a lot more pivotal when Richmond made use of the ensuing no cost kick to consider the ball from coast-to-coast, resulting in a purpose to Shai Bolton that place the Tigers back in the direct.
Speaking on Fox Footy‘s coverage, Hawthorn great Jordan Lewis explained Grimes should be judged in the exact same way as forwards are when they dedicate a similar act on the footy industry.
“It’s a borderline flop,” he mentioned.
“I assume if we’re going to be tough on forwards that perform for no cost kicks, I think the exact same needs to be said for defenders who are striving to draw a absolutely free kick.
“For him to dive ahead at minimum one more couple of metres, right after acquiring entire body get in touch with, I consider he’d like to have that instant all over again.”
The Vlastuin incident noticed a scathing response on social media.
“Players demean on their own and their match, they cheat their fellow experts, and they wilfully make umpires search stupid when they phase for frees,” veteran commentator Tim Lane tweeted.
“They want to be challenged on this: to stand as a person and commit to calling out people who do it.”
The problem of diving attained fever pitch previously in the 12 months when star Sydney ahead Tom Papley was fined $500 for staging, just weeks following Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson accused him of milking for free of charge kicks.