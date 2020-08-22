Home Sports AFL 2020: Dylan Grimes dive, Nick Vlastuin 50, Essendon vs Richmond, John Worsfold, totally free kicks, umpiring, online video

AFL 2020: Dylan Grimes dive, Nick Vlastuin 50, Essendon vs Richmond, John Worsfold, totally free kicks, umpiring, online video

Aug 22, 2020 0 Comments
Two Richmond defenders have both occur under fireplace for staging incidents throughout their side’s Dreamtime acquire, a single of which pressured normally silent Essendon mentor John Worsfold to talk out.

The first noticed Dylan Grimes accused of diving just after a force from Jake Stringer for the duration of the 2nd quarter, which charge Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti a intention which would’ve put the Bombers up by 11 details.

The 2nd concerned Nick Vlastuin in a important instant in the final quarter, as he was handed a 50-metre penalty following currently being clipped by Bombers ruckman Tom Bellchambers.

Round 13
Nick Vlastuin reacts soon after currently being caught higher by Tom Bellchambers.Resource: FOX Sports

