In an exciting new development in the world of paleontology, a newly described species of proto-amphibian has been named Kermitops gratus after the iconic character Kermit the Frog. The skull of this fascinating creature was rediscovered by paleontologists at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

What sets Kermitops gratus apart from other ancient ancestors of amphibians are its unique physical traits. Researchers believe that this ancient creature likely resembled a stout salamander and used its elongated snout to snap up insects. Despite its namesake, Kermitops gratus is not actually a frog but belongs to the order temnospondyls, which are the common ancestors of modern amphibians.

The discovery of Kermitops gratus is significant as it could shed light on the evolution of modern amphibians. By studying this ancient creature, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of how modern amphibians have evolved over time. This newfound knowledge could provide valuable insights into the development and adaptation of amphibians throughout history.

Overall, the naming and rediscovery of Kermitops gratus serves as a reminder of the rich diversity and history of life on Earth. As researchers continue to unearth new species and learn more about the past, we are constantly reminded of the wonders that our planet holds and the importance of preserving our natural world.