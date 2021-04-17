How to see the lyre meteor shower

It is almost time for the meteor shower Lirith to come from the comet’s tail around the Sun once every 415 years.

Comets may be rare, but Earth passes through the remnants of its orbit in late April each year. This year, moderately bright meteors that appear as debris travels through the atmosphere are visible in the Northern Hemisphere from April 16 to April 30.

To see, notice the local time is 22:30, where you can see the dark part of the sky with little light pollution. The moon will become kyphosis during this year’s liturgy, with a full moon on April 26, meaning lunar light pollution will be an issue for celestial observers. Best view, Confirm NASA , After sunset and before sunrise. This means that it is better to get up early than late – for example, in New York City on April 20, the middle of the month will set at 2:48 am, which will provide a watch window until sunrise. 6:09 p.m.

The lilies seem to have come from the constellation Lyra in the northeast The brightest star is Vega . Lyra looks like an unbalanced bean. However, it is not necessary to look directly at Lyra because the approach angle will reduce the meteor tails. To get the best view of the long-tailed meteorite, lie on your back with your feet facing east and try to look at the sky as much as possible. Give your eyes 20-30 minutes to adjust to the darkness so that weak meteors can be seen.

Typically, lilies produce 10-20 meteors per hour, although they can occasionally erupt at speeds of up to 100 per hour. NASA reports such eruptions in the United States in 1803 and 1982, in Greece in 1922 and in Japan in 1945.

The tail fragments of Thatcher’s comet, discovered in 1861 by Lirit. Thatcher, however, traveled Computer solar More than that: BC. The first study of meteor showers in 687 was in China, which is one of the oldest meteor showers in Lirits.

If you miss Liritz, your next chance to see the meteor shower will come soon. May 6 Etta Aquarius Will peak. They are close to the equator, but provide 10 to 30 shots of shooting stars per hour at northern latitudes. American Meteorological Association .

First published in Live Science.