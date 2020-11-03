Life in ISS: What to expect from space?

It has been 20 years since the International Space Station became a residence. Since then, we have been learning how to spend life in space.

Twenty years ago, the first batch of astronauts was launched by ISS. Since then, astronomers have been sharing information about their lives in space. However, the astronauts did not have a comfortable experience there.

Hollywood It shows that living in space can be enjoyable. There are many such space movies The Space Odyssey, Interstellar, Star Wars, Even more so. However, these films do not highlight the dangers in the cosmos.

In addition, living in space is the future of humanity. NASA is working on a commercial space program.

This is fast enough that anyone can go into space and live there. However, everyone needs to know what to expect from a life in the universe.

International Space Station

The International Space Station is a laboratory inhabited by many astronauts. It has been orbiting the Earth since 1998.

At first, it was only a laboratory. After that, it became the home of astronomers.

The International Space Station There are five bedrooms and two bathrooms. Also, there is a gym and a large window for observations. The station has six astronauts.

The International Space Station does not belong to one country. The United States, Russia, Japan and Europe co-created the space station.

After a while, three astronauts return to Earth from ISS. After that, NASA sent three other astronauts to ISS.

The International Space Station will never leave astronauts. Also, there can only be six astronauts, no more, no less.

Life in space

Life in space is very different from life on Earth. Having zero gravity 24/7 can affect a person’s mental and physical health. The astronauts living on the space shuttle are fully prepared for these changes.

However, no training can fully prepare a person for life in space. There are not only physical challenges, but also emotional challenges. However, it is the challenges that make the cosmos so enjoyable to live with.

Challenges

First The challenge Is at zero gravity at all times. At zero gravity, all body fluids move upwards.

It causes headaches and nausea. After loading to zero gravity, the second challenge is food. Space food is vacuum packed and frozen.

Not only this, changing liquids can cause loss of taste. This reduces the appetite of many astronauts.

Also, The Astronauts Fresh foods should be eaten early in the process. So, there are no new foods in the next phase of the process.

Finally, sleep is a significant challenge. There are no horizontal beds in the space station.

The astronaut tied their sleeping bag to the ceiling or floor to sleep on. All astronomers have to tie their hands in a bag to stay in one place.

In the end, life in space is not as easy as it seems in movies and videos. However, nowadays the condition of the earth is not much better.

Sooner or later, everyone will have to go to another planet. This means that everyone has to be in space once. It is good to know what to expect from that life.

Image courtesy Jared Owen/ YouTube Screenshot