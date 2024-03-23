Home Science 13 billion-year-old streams of stars near Milky Ways center may be earliest building blocks of our galaxy

Astronomers Make Monumental Discovery in Milky Way Galaxy

In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have detected two colossal streams of stars in the core of our Milky Way galaxy. Named Shiva and Shakti, these structures are estimated to contain the mass of a staggering 10 million suns and are believed to be up to 13 billion years old.

Using data collected from the Gaia space telescope, astronomers have determined that these streams may be some of the earliest components of the Milky Way, having merged with the galaxy between 12 to 13 billion years ago. The stars within Shiva and Shakti are characterized as extremely metal poor, indicating that they are among the oldest stars within our galaxy.

Located farther from the galactic center, these streams showcase unique orbital patterns that have provided researchers with valuable insight into the Milky Way’s growth and evolution over billions of years. This discovery offers a rare glimpse into the initial stages of our galaxy’s development and sheds new light on how it has evolved over time.

The identification of Shiva and Shakti marks a significant milestone in understanding the Milky Way’s history and the processes that have shaped its structure. By studying these ancient star streams, astronomers hope to unravel the mysteries surrounding the birth and evolution of our galaxy.

