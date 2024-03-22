Former gaming executive sentenced to death in poisoning of billionaire Netflix producer in China

Former executive of Yoozoo Games sentenced to death for poisoning founder Lin Qi

In a shocking turn of events, Xu Yao, a former executive of Yoozoo Games, has been sentenced to death for poisoning the company’s founder, Lin Qi, in December 2020. The poisoning was reportedly carried out over a business dispute between Xu and Lin.

Lin Qi tragically passed away about 10 days after being poisoned, while four others were also sickened but thankfully did not die after Xu poisoned beverages in the office. Yoozoo Games, a prominent gaming company, owns the film rights to the popular “The Three-Body Problem” trilogy, and Xu was in charge of a subsidiary related to the trilogy’s business.

It is worth noting that Yoozoo Games had granted Netflix the right to produce an adaptation of the trilogy, with Lin Qi listed as an executive producer on the series. Prior to his untimely death, Lin was among China’s wealthiest entrepreneurs.

Following Lin’s passing, the company issued an emotional statement on the Weibo microblog, vowing to continue the fight against evil. The shocking incident has sent shockwaves through the industry and serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that can arise in the business world.

As the case continues to unfold, the gaming community and fans of the “The Three-Body Problem” trilogy are left grappling with the tragic loss of Lin Qi and the implications of Xu Yao’s heinous actions. The story serves as a cautionary tale about the high stakes and fierce competition that can sometimes accompany success in the business world.