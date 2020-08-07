Victorian arrivals to enter NSW lodge quarantine, Nationwide Cabinet to meet, Australia’s loss of life toll stands at 255

Deputy Opposition Chief Richard Marles has defended the actions of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews via the pandemic, telling the Now present that he wants to see the identical leadership from Key Minister Scott Morrison.

“Daniel Andrews is governing via the most appalling of circumstances, but he’s standing up every single working day. He’s getting the warmth,” Mr Marles mentioned.

“He proven a judicial inquiry into the situation in this article pretty much instantaneously and he is manufactured this apparent that at the stop of the day he will consider accountability as the Premier of Victoria.

“Now, that’s management, and in a genuinely rough time, and what we listen to from the Federal Authorities is – I think we have listened to it this morning – is a really distinct endeavor to say “this is all Victoria’s challenges, it truly is got practically nothing to do with us.”

“I never hear the Prime Minister standing up just about every working day and having the variety of responsibility that we are seeing being taken by Daniel Andrews in relation to aged care, for example. This sickness has obtained in there, and we should really be listening to from the Prime Minister in identical conditions.”