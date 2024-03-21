Weekend Box Office Forecast: GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE and IMMACULATE – Box Office Pro

Fans of the Ghostbusters franchise can mark their calendars for March 22, 2024, as the highly anticipated major studio film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to hit the big screen. The film will feature the core cast from 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, along with veterans such as Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, and Annie Potts.

With the goodwill from Ghostbusters: Afterlife and strong pre-sales, the film is expected to attract both older fans and younger moviegoers. However, it will face stiff competition from previous March releases such as Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune: Part Two.

Industry experts project Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire to have an opening weekend range of $35M-$45M. Another film, Immaculate, by Neon is also set to be released on the same day with an opening weekend range of $3M-$5M. Due to Neon’s limited marketing reach, Immaculate is expected to play like a niche genre film.

Despite the star power of Sydney Sweeney and the strong receptions for previous releases, current projections suggest a decrease in box office revenue compared to previous years during the same weekend. Critics have given mixed reviews for Frozen Empire, with a 46 percent score from 69 reviews as of Wednesday morning.

Fans will have to wait until March to see how Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire fares at the box office and if it can live up to the expectations set by its predecessors. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated film release.