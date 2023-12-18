Demi Lovato engaged to musician Jutes after one year of dating: See her stunning ring

“Demi Lovato and Musician Jutes Announce Engagement After One Year of Dating”

In a thrilling turn of events, singer-songwriter Demi Lovato and musician Jutes have taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged. After a year of dating, Jutes got down on one knee and proposed to Lovato with a stunning custom-designed, pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring.

The couple, known for their low-key and private relationship, recently had an intimate engagement photo shoot, capturing their happiness and deep admiration for one another. The images show Lovato and Jutes gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes, hinting at the profound connection they share.

To celebrate their engagement, Lovato and Jutes gathered their nearest and dearest at the renowned Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood. Surrounded by family and friends, the couple soaked in the joyous atmosphere and toasted to their future together.

Unable to contain her excitement, Lovato turned to social media platform Instagram to express her love and gratitude for Jutes. She referred to him as the love of her life and expressed her sheer excitement at starting this new chapter together. Jutes reciprocated the adoration, taking to his own Instagram account to proclaim his love for Lovato. He declared that he couldn’t imagine his life without her by his side.

Their journey as a couple began in August 2022, and they made their first public appearance as a couple on the red carpet in February. Just recently, Jutes took to social media to celebrate Lovato’s birthday, affectionately referring to her as his best friend and expressing pride in calling her his “baby.”

Lovato also spoke about their relationship during an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” sharing that they work incredibly well together and are madly in love. This public acknowledgement of their commitment to each other further solidifies the deep bond they have formed.

As news of their engagement continues to circulate, fans can’t help but be thrilled for the happy couple. Demi Lovato and Jutes have shown the world what true love looks like, and their journey as fiancés is eagerly anticipated by their dedicated followers.

