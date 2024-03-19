Israel War Live Updates: Catastrophic Hunger in Gaza, UN Warns

The United Nations’ World Food Program has issued a dire warning that famine is “imminent” in the northern Gaza Strip, affecting over 200,000 Palestinians by May. According to the report, 70% of the 300,000 Palestinians in the region are facing “catastrophic hunger,” with lack of access to humanitarian aid exacerbating issues related to healthcare, water, and sanitation.

The situation is critical not only in northern Gaza but across the entire territory, with 1.1 million Palestinians experiencing the highest levels of hunger and starvation. In response to this alarming crisis, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for immediate action to prevent famine, urging a cease-fire to allow aid to reach those in need.

The European Union has also called on Israel to open more land crossings for humanitarian aid, stressing that hunger should not be used as a weapon of war. However, Israel has blamed distribution delays on the U.N. and aid agencies, insisting that significant amounts of humanitarian aid are allowed into Gaza.

The international community is deeply concerned about the situation, with Jordan’s Foreign Minister calling for war crimes prosecutions against Israel for the alleged starvation of children. In response, the EU has agreed to expand sanctions on both Hamas and Israeli settlers attacking Palestinians in the West Bank.

In a twist of events, the White House has confirmed the death of Hamas’ No. 3 leader Marwan Issa, promising justice for other top leaders. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized Washington for suggesting that he is a roadblock to peace and does not represent Israel’s best interests.

Amidst these developments, President Joe Biden and Netanyahu have discussed efforts to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza in their first call in over a month. However, Israel has sent a delegation to ceasefire and hostage negotiations with little hope of a breakthrough.

In a tragic turn of events, Israeli forces have killed a senior Hamas official in an attack on Gaza’s largest hospital compound. International aid groups have backed the World Food Program’s report, accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war and violating international humanitarian law. The situation in Gaza remains dire, with urgent action needed to prevent further suffering and loss of life.