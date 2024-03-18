Home Technology Qualcomms 8S Gen 3 aims for more accessible high-end phones

Qualcomms 8S Gen 3 aims for more accessible high-end phones

Mar 18, 2024 0 Comments

Qualcomm Launches New Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 Chipset for Affordable Phones

Qualcomm has introduced its latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8S Gen 3, which is positioned slightly below the flagship 8 Gen 3 in terms of performance and price. The new chipset aims to bring most of the advanced features of the flagship 8 Gen 3 to more affordable smartphones.

The Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 includes a GPU similar to the 8 Gen 3 but with one less performance core and a lower frequency. It also utilizes a previous-generation modem and supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing for improved gaming experiences. Additionally, the chipset supports on-device generative AI models and can run large language models of up to 10 billion parameters.

According to Qualcomm’s Deepu John, the Snapdragon high-level tier can be categorized into three sub-categories, with the 8S series positioned just below the standard 8 Gen 3. The smartphone market is becoming increasingly complex, with manufacturers still incorporating the 2022 flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in non-flagship devices, while the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 also competes in the high-end market.

It appears that Qualcomm is striving to provide OEMs with a range of options to target different market segments and potentially retain them from looking towards competitors like MediaTek. By offering a more affordable yet capable chipset like the Snapdragon 8S Gen 3, Qualcomm aims to address the diverse needs of smartphone manufacturers and consumers in the ever-evolving market.

See also  Alexagate is a gloriously unneeded tool to end Amazon Echo from listening

You May Also Like

New AirPods 4 Models Set to Launch in September or October

Upcoming PS5 Pro to be up to three times faster, expected holiday 2024

OnePlus Urges Pixel Users to Upgrade to OnePlus 12R

Google teases I/O 2024 with Break the loop puzzle

Press Stories: Samsung confirmed One UI 6.1 release for this month

The Finals season 2: Exciting new maps, weapons, and gadgets to keep the shooter experience fresh

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *