La Bank Postel Introduced as a split fee by merging forces with Fintech Alma

La Bank Postale and Alma signed a “strategic collective agreement” to create a split tariff solution.

La Bank Postal and start-up Alma, which specializes in split and deferred payment services, announced on Thursday that it was “a strategic joint venture”.

“This is a new lever for sales growth, and this partnership will provide an opportunity for all merchants (who) are customers to finance their purchases,” both parties explained in a statement. Customers who wish can split their purchases into up to 36 payments.

However, this solution is only available for online purchases, and five million customers of La Bank Postel (LBP) will distribute their credit rating to Alma, which, during a good appraisal, will enable accelerated credit acceptance.

Increase in credits

The partnership was established between Alma, a subsidiary of Bank Postel, a bank dedicated to consumer credit, and Bank Postale Consumer Fund, and the latter should help “increase its credit output in line with its objectives,” + 40% of its balance by 2025.

In return, the young French startup benefits from “the quality of the data that LPP holds” to improve its technology, said Luis Satriat, the employer and founder of Alma, quoted in the press release. “In addition, LPP’s financial support through investment in debt will enable us to sustain the highest level of growth,” he added.