Home Technology La Bank Postel Introduced as a split fee by merging forces with Fintech Alma

La Bank Postel Introduced as a split fee by merging forces with Fintech Alma

May 07, 2021 0 Comments
La Bank Postel Introduced as a split fee by merging forces with Fintech Alma

La Bank Postale and Alma signed a “strategic collective agreement” to create a split tariff solution.

La Bank Postal and start-up Alma, which specializes in split and deferred payment services, announced on Thursday that it was “a strategic joint venture”.

“This is a new lever for sales growth, and this partnership will provide an opportunity for all merchants (who) are customers to finance their purchases,” both parties explained in a statement. Customers who wish can split their purchases into up to 36 payments.

However, this solution is only available for online purchases, and five million customers of La Bank Postel (LBP) will distribute their credit rating to Alma, which, during a good appraisal, will enable accelerated credit acceptance.

Increase in credits

The partnership was established between Alma, a subsidiary of Bank Postel, a bank dedicated to consumer credit, and Bank Postale Consumer Fund, and the latter should help “increase its credit output in line with its objectives,” + 40% of its balance by 2025.

In return, the young French startup benefits from “the quality of the data that LPP holds” to improve its technology, said Luis Satriat, the employer and founder of Alma, quoted in the press release. “In addition, LPP’s financial support through investment in debt will enable us to sustain the highest level of growth,” he added.

READ  Steam will hit the new simultaneous user at 24.7M

You May Also Like

How to call with hidden or unique number from Android or iPhone

How to call with hidden or unique number from Android or iPhone

WhatsApp | How to know who is "online" without entering the application | Applications | Trick | Training | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Information

WhatsApp | How to know who is “online” without entering the application | Applications | Trick | Training | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Information

Clubhouse, the audio social network, has implemented a trial version for Android

Clubhouse, the audio social network, has implemented a trial version for Android

Why is rice used to dry cell phones?

Why is rice used to dry cell phones?

Clubhouse Android version launches beta test, when will it launch?

Clubhouse Android version launches beta test, when will it launch?

"Schmidtoon!" Apple Original, a musical comedy series. It will be screened worldwide on July 16 on Apple TV +.

“Schmidtoon!” Apple Original, a musical comedy series. It will be screened worldwide on July 16 on Apple TV +.

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *