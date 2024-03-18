New AirPods 4 Models Set to Launch in September or October

Apple enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the release of the next generation of AirPods will soon have their wishes granted, as Apple suppliers are set to begin production of two new fourth-generation models in May.

According to Bloomberg’s tech guru, Mark Gurman, the highly anticipated AirPods are expected to hit the shelves in September or October, just in time for the holiday season. The new models are rumored to boast a fresh design, improved fit, enhanced sound quality, and an updated charging case equipped with a convenient USB-C port.

Tech experts speculate that the higher-end models will come equipped with active noise cancellation and a speaker in the charging case for Find My location tracking, making them the ideal accessory for Apple users on the go.

In a move set to shake up the market, Apple is reportedly planning to discontinue its second and third-generation AirPods after the launch of the fourth-generation models. However, fans of the AirPods Pro may have to wait a bit longer, as the new models are not expected to hit the market until next year. In the meantime, current AirPods Pro owners can look forward to a new hearing aid mode with the release of iOS 18.

But that’s not all – Apple is also said to be working on a revolutionary hearing test feature for AirPods, offering users a personalized listening experience tailored to their unique hearing needs.

With the release of these highly anticipated AirPods models just around the corner, Apple fans have plenty to be excited about. Stay tuned for more updates as we countdown to the release of the next generation of AirPods.