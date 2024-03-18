Monumental Third Flight of Starship Ends Unexpectedly

SpaceX’s Starship system recently made its third test flight, with hopes of a successful landing. The Starship spacecraft achieved several milestones during the flight before unfortunately ending prematurely and likely breaking apart.

In other news, researchers have uncovered evidence that Stone Age humans wore piercings for the first time. This discovery sheds light on the fashion trends of our ancient ancestors.

On a more concerning note, Axolotls, the forever young amphibians, are facing critically endangered status due to poor water quality in Mexico. Conservation efforts are underway to protect these unique creatures.

NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is currently experiencing a communication glitch, with engineers working to troubleshoot the issue from 15 billion miles away. This serves as a reminder of the incredible distance the spacecraft has traveled.

In the animal kingdom, scientists are gearing up for the upcoming total solar eclipse to observe strange behaviors exhibited by animals, as seen during the 2017 eclipse. These observations could provide valuable insight into how animals react to celestial events.

Recent discoveries in the scientific community include the identification of icy molecules that could indicate potentially habitable planets, the lavish grave of a religious leader in Panama, and the surprising impact of cute puppy videos on brain waves.

Additionally, the British Wildlife Photography Awards have showcased unexpected sightings and stunning images, highlighting the beauty and diversity of wildlife in the UK.

