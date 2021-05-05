Home Science The research ship is powered by nuclear energy – and can accommodate several hundred people

The research ship is powered by nuclear energy – and can accommodate several hundred people

May 05, 2021 0 Comments
The research ship is powered by nuclear energy - and can accommodate several hundred people

The massive sphere of the boat will have 13 floors. The odd research vessel was primed at sea by a salt smelting furnace.

Earth 300 is all about attacking all other research vessels with your fingers. The odd concept was designed by Ides Yacht in Mallorca.

They think the impulse energy should come from a small salt melting furnace (MSR), where the salt acts as a coolant, writes Ides Yacht on the ship’s website.

The design can be compared to a large sphere placed on a flat surface with a floating divan. The ship is 300 meters long, 46 meters wide and 60 meters high. This ship, called the “Science Sphere”, should have 13 sites.

The ship will have more advanced equipment than any previous research vessel, including a quantum computer, to evaluate real-time data and apply artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Photo: Earth 300

Scientists enjoy it more than scientific equipment.

“We believe researchers should be treated like rock stars because they are,” Ides Yach writes on the website.

There is room for about 400 people, of whom there are about 240 researchers and guests and a team of 165 people. There are 22 labs on this ship.

Plans are afoot to launch Earth 300 by 2025, and although the design and nuclear function may raise skepticism, the whole idea seems to have generated some waves. According to Middle It has already attracted investors and received some support from many large companies, including IBM.

READ  A mutilated shark baby with a human face!

You May Also Like

Това е нощното небе на Марс

This is the night sky of Mars

Nikola Tesla reappears in Gospik: The monument to the great scientist opens a few kilometers from his hometown of Smiljan

Nikola Tesla reappears in Gospik: The monument to the great scientist opens a few kilometers from his hometown of Smiljan

It is rare to see Hubble witnessing the creation of a new giant planet Hubble Space Telescope | Epoch Times

It is rare to see Hubble witnessing the creation of a new giant planet Hubble Space Telescope | Epoch Times

The body of the Palakkad Govt patient was handed over; Hospital officials say a mortuary employee made a mistake

The body of the Palakkad Govt patient was handed over; Hospital officials say a mortuary employee made a mistake

Elon Kasturi explosion in space, four astronauts return to Earth from SpaceX, make history | Elon Kasturi NASA astronauts four astronauts returning to Earth from SpaceX

Elon Kasturi explosion in space, four astronauts return to Earth from SpaceX, make history | Elon Kasturi NASA astronauts four astronauts returning to Earth from SpaceX

The core of China's 21-ton missile is out of control and could fall to Earth at any moment

The core of China’s 21-ton missile is out of control and could fall to Earth at any moment

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *