Homeowners vs Renters: The intersection of the broken housing market and Americas polarized politics

A recent study conducted by former Barclays analyst Aziz Sunderji has revealed a significant political divide between homeowners and renters in the United States. According to Sunderji’s research, homeowners are twice as likely to identify as strongly Republican, while renters are more likely to identify as strongly Democrat. This gap, Sunderji notes, is much larger than other demographic divides such as education or gender.

Anecdotal evidence further supports Sunderji’s analysis, with the housing situation reflecting a clear political divide. Research also shows that wage differences play a significant role in this divide, as Democrats in metropolitan areas struggle with home purchasing power compared to Republicans in cheaper housing markets.

The study also highlights the struggles of Gen Zers with high rents, while some millennials are opting to move to the suburbs in search of more affordable housing options. Sunderji’s data demonstrates that the political gap between homeowners and renters has been steadily widening since the 1970s.

Sunderji theorizes that people are increasingly sorting themselves into groups with similar values, leading to further divisions between homeowners and renters. In a country already polarized politically and culturally, this divide is only exacerbating the existing societal rift.

Overall, Sunderji’s analysis points to a growing political and economic divide between homeowners and renters, reflecting larger trends of division and polarization in American society. This study sheds light on the complex intersection of housing, politics, and economics, impacting individuals and communities across the nation.