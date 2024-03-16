OnePlus Urges Pixel Users to Upgrade to OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Releases Budget Phone OnePlus 12R, Challenges Google Pixel Owners to “Upgrade”

In February, OnePlus unveiled its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the OnePlus 12R, priced at $499. Despite having an older processor, some minor camera compromises, and lacking wireless charging, reviewer Jordan Floyd was impressed by the device’s performance, features, and overall quality for its price point.

To promote the OnePlus 12R, OnePlus has launched a bold advertising campaign directly challenging Google Pixel owners to “upgrade from your Pixel” to the OnePlus 12R. The campaign focuses on the OnePlus 12R’s tagline of “More Bang, Less Bucks” and highlights its competitive starting price of $399 with a trade-in deal, guaranteeing a minimum of $100 for any old smartphone.

While the OnePlus 12R may not have cameras as advanced as older Pixel models and some users may not be fans of OnePlus’ OxygenOS, the decision to switch phones ultimately comes down to personal preference.

OnePlus has a history of aggressive marketing strategies and directly challenging competitors in the smartphone industry. The OnePlus 12R is now available for purchase, giving consumers the opportunity to experience flagship features at a budget-friendly price.