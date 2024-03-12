Haiti’s leader to resign as gangs run rampant through country engulfed in crisis

Prime Minister Ariel Henry of Haiti has announced his resignation amidst the country’s escalating chaos. After his resignation, the government is set to leave power, with plans to establish a transitional council in hopes of bringing peace and stability to the nation.

The Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) have agreed to set up a transitional council to oversee elections in Haiti. Additionally, the United States has committed to contributing $300 million to a Kenyan-led multinational security mission in Haiti.

However, Kenya has postponed the deployment of police to Haiti due to the lack of a political administration in place. Despite this setback, the US is optimistic that the mission will still move forward in assisting with the security crisis in Haiti.

Gang violence and attacks have been on the rise in Port-au-Prince, leading to a breakdown of law and order in the capital. The situation has worsened since a recent prison attack allowed 3,500 inmates to escape, further exacerbating the security crisis.

Reports indicate that gangs now control 80% of Port-au-Prince, resulting in mass displacement and a growing humanitarian crisis. The UN estimates that 1 million Haitian children are out of school as the country grapples with violence, political instability, and drought.

In response to the dire situation, the UN human rights chief has called for a multinational security mission to assist Haitian police in restoring order in the country. The international community is closely monitoring the situation in Haiti and is working towards finding a resolution to the ongoing crisis.