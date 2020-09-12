Corona virus live news: India looks at another daily case record; Illegal demonstrations in Melbourne | World News

02:01
A 33-year-old woman has become the first person to be fitted with an electronic ankle tracker under the state’s extended safety laws in isolation from the corona virus in Perth, Western Australia.
The woman had traveled from NSW to Perth on September 1, but had to isolate herself at home for 14 days. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reported that two men visited her when police searched her.
He was fined $ 1000 and transferred to an isolated hotel in Perth. On Saturday the state emergency coordinator decided it was necessary to monitor his location using the device, which will remain in place until the end of his isolation period.
Since the outbreak began in August 659, WA Health has not announced on Saturday that it has dropped the total number of infections detected in the state.
01:33
People in the UK who accepted vouchers and loans from airlines and travel companies several months before the epidemic are now facing rules and unforeseen charges.
The Guardians Anna Dims This report has.
01:29
The German company Robert Koch reported a further 1,630 cases and five deaths, Reuters reported.
01:23
More on Corona Virus Cases India Record Increase.
The Ministry of Health of India has confirmed a further 1,201 deaths, bringing the total death toll in the country to 77,472.
Although India is now testing more than a million people a day, experts say limited and controlled testing could obscure the true footprint of the epidemic.
The country’s recovery rate is 77.7%, according to the Ministry of Health.
“The gap between the percentage of cases recovered and the number of active cases is gradually widening,” the ministry said.
Maharashtra, the home state of Mumbai, the financial capital, has 28,000 Kovit-19 deaths, and the number of cases has crossed 1 million.
The country’s economy contracted by almost 24% in the second quarter, making it the worst of the world’s top economies.
01:08
India ranks second daily in Govt-19 cases
As many as 97,570 new cases were reported in India on Saturday, the second consecutive day of new cases.
According to Reuters, the country’s health ministry now has more than 4.65 million cases in India, making it the second worst-hit country after the United States’ 6.4m.
But the growth of epidemics in India is faster than anywhere else in the world, with cases increasing in urban and rural areas of some large, populous states.
00:48
With that, I will hand over the blog to my colleagues Graham Redfiren. Thanks for reading, be safe.
00:34
Earlier today, Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles had a few words for federal politicians who criticized the Queensland state government’s border controls.
Prime Minister and former Immigration Minister Scott Morrison and current Interior Minister Peter Dutton have recently pointed to cases where people have been denied medical or compassionate exemptions from entering the state or delayed.
“You have Prime Minister Peter Dutton, Matthias Gorman, every bloc of the federal government coming out and attacking you,” he said. “Those three blues, none of them are known for their kindness.
“You all reported crying about Scott Morrison Ray Hadley, but did he ever cry about the hundreds who died in old age surveillance?”
00:25
Summary so far
Here is what happened so far today:
Updated
00:04
Two children in Queensland contract Govt-19
There are two girls in the newly confirmed Covit-19 cases in Queensland.
As of Saturday, the government said three new people had been infected with the virus. One is a man in his 20s, and two are children under the age of nine. All three are in isolation and have links to confirmed cases.
State Health Minister Steven Miles said the man was involved in the eruption of Queensland correctional services, while the two girls were linked to the Brisbane Youth Prevention Center cluster.
“Our last case outside of isolation was Tuesday, which is definitely a key indicator of whether we have control over this cluster,” Miles said.
Updated
23:52
Prior to today’s arrest, Victoria Police imposed a total of 109 fines within the first 24 hours of Saturday morning.
20 of them were for failing to wear a face mask.
Examples of violations include a man and woman planning to stay over the weekend at a friend’s vacation home on the Mornington Peninsula.
Updated
23:35
UN calls for “comprehensive and integrated response to Govt-19 epidemic” The United States and Israel have voted against the resolution.
Agency France-Press reports that the resolution includes recognizing the leading role of the World Health Organization.
The resolution was adopted by a majority of 169 out of 193 countries.
The text, called the Almighty Resolution, which covers many aspects of the epidemic, acknowledges the “key role of the WHO and the fundamental role of the United Nations in catalyzing the comprehensive global response to the Covid-19 epidemic.”
The United States withdrew from the WHO this spring, accusing it of mismanaging the corona virus infection and delaying the issuance of a global alert.
Text “Intensifies international cooperation and solidarity to control, mitigate and overcome the epidemic.”
In the run-up to the referendum, the United States failed to remove a passage on protecting women in sexual and reproductive health over objections to abortion.
Libya and Iraq voted to remove the passage. However more than 120 countries voted to have it, 25 countries voted in favor.
Updated
23:25
Here are some photos of people arrested in Melbourne during anti-lockout protests:
Updated
23:16
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that Cricket Australia players have been given special permission to train in isolation at the Adelaide Oval.
The team, currently based in Manchester, England, will soon return to Australia, but it is unknown in which city they will fly.
Perth were initially in the lead, but the Western Australian players made it clear that the tough hotel had been locked for fifteen days.
South Australia has now confirmed that players and staff will be staying at the Oval Hotel, built east of the Adelaide Oval.
The hotel and stadium will become a life-saving bubble under a plan taken by the South Australian government, the Adelaide Oval administration and the South Australian Cricket Association.
“The CA is committed to running a safe and successful summer, and today’s agreement with the authorities in South Australia is a positive step towards achieving that,” said CA Interim Chief Executive Nick Hawkley.
“The health and safety of the South Australian community is our highest priority and the guiding principle in our program.
“There’s a lot to look forward to this summer, and a lot of work is going on behind the scenes to make sure it happens.”
These arrangements apply to other players, including the visiting Indian team, who will arrive in Australia later this year.
The four Test matches between Australia and India are currently scheduled to start in Brisbane on December 3-7, but the contestants are now expected to start that series at the Adelaide Oval in mid-December.
22:34
At least three people have been arrested in Melbourne lockdown protests
At least three people have been detained by police during a peaceful anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, while others have been told to leave.
An AAP photographer saw three people, some in handcuffs, taken away by police, while others instructed others to move.
Demonstrators marched across the Yarra River and showed signs, including “I exercise my human rights.”
22:31
Canada reports Covid-19 deaths for the first time since March
For the first time since March 15, Canada has reported Govt-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Public Health Agency data released late Friday.
However, the country has registered 702 new cases as most provinces ease locking controls and schools reopen to private classes.
Authorities are on high alert to prevent new outbreaks, and provinces, including British Columbia, have imposed new restrictions on the spread of the virus.
22:25
An amendment has been made to NSW’s earlier warnings regarding Govt cases on the Sydney bus route.
Bus routes
- 379, from Front Beach to Pandi Junction, 7 September 2020, 11.08am to 11.24pm
- 316 Avoca St. Randwick to Pondy Junction Station, 8 September 2020 *, 10.44-11.05
Anyone traveling on the following bus routes should be alert to a normal contact and symptoms and should be checked immediately if anything develops, and isolated until a negative test result is obtained.