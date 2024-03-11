Highlighting the Top Moments From the 2024 Oscars

Ryan Gosling stole the show at the 2023 Academy Awards with his electrifying performance of “I’m Just Ken.” The actor, who stars in the upcoming film “Barbie,” wowed the audience with his singing and dancing skills.

Accompanied by his co-stars and a lineup of dashing men in tuxedos, Gosling delivered a high-energy performance that brought the house down. He even interacted with celebrities in the audience such as Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Emma Stone, adding a personal touch to the night.

But the real highlight of the performance was the star-studded band that backed Gosling. Mark Ronson, the song’s co-writer and co-producer, played bass, while legendary musicians Slash from Guns N’ Roses and Wolfgang Van Halen joined in on guitar. The collaboration created a magical moment on stage that captivated viewers and left them in awe.

The performance quickly went viral, showcasing Gosling’s versatility as an actor and performer. Fans couldn’t get enough of his talents and praised him for his incredible performance at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Overall, Ryan Gosling’s rendition of “I’m Just Ken” was a standout moment at the 2023 Academy Awards, solidifying his status as a multi-talented star in Hollywood.