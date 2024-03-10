Miss World 2024 Victory: Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic

In a stunning display of beauty and grace, Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic was crowned as the 71st Miss World at a grand event held in Mumbai. The Indian contestant Sini Shetty, representing the host country after 28 years, made it to the top 8 but was bested by Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun, who was named the first runner-up.

This victory makes Pyszkova the second Miss World from the Czech Republic, following in the footsteps of Tatana Kucharova who won the title in 2006. Pyszkova, a model pursuing degrees in law and business administration, is also the founder of the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to helping those in need.

India, a powerhouse in the world of beauty pageants, has won the Miss World title a staggering six times in the past. The competition, which featured contestants from 112 countries, was held at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. The judging panel comprised of esteemed individuals from various fields including film production, acting, cricket, news reporting, and former Miss World winners.

The event, hosted by popular personalities Karan Johar and Megan Young, featured electrifying performances from Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar. The opening ceremony dazzled the audience with a star-studded lineup including the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series “Heeramandi” and 13 fast-track Miss World contestants.

Throughout the month-long contest, the contestants took part in talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives aimed at promoting positive change in the world. The competition showcased the ambassadors of change from around the globe, with Pyszkova emerging as the shining star of the night.