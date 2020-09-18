Christina Aguilera recalls the performance of the controversial MTV VMAs with Britney Spears and Madonna in 2003

Christina Aguilera Controversial 2003 MTV re-sets its mind with the performance of VMAs Britney Spears And Madonna.

During an interview Apple Music Jane Lowe, ‘Fighter’ singer, he and Spears reflected on the infamous performance of sharing a kiss on stage with Madonna.

“Whether the shock value is more or less intense or whatever,” Aguilera told Lowe the iconic moment. “But honestly, at the time, yes, I never thought about it. ‘Well, it’s two women kissing.’ It’s not shocking again. It’s not shocking to me now, but it’s many things. “

Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. (Cartridge)

The famous kiss saw Spears and Aguilera dressed in white, while Madonna wore all the black ensemble in the center. Madonna returned to kiss Spears before giving Aguilera a peck on the lip.

At the time, there was a media frenzy over Spears kissing Madonna, and the camera seemed unhappy with her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Madonna shared a kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on VMAs. (Cartridge)

Aguilera also praised Madonna, saying she influenced herself as a young artist.

“Madonna is, first and foremost, a great inspiration to the Queen to rediscover herself,” he said. “When I was little, I was not allowed to listen to her or watch any of her videos. It’s like a no-no, but when you were growing up, I found her list and her videos. There was such a message.”