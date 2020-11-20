The late Alex Trebeck reports on World Pancreatic Cancer Day – Nextstar Media Wire

(Nextstar) – Alex Trebeck, late “Jeopardy!” The host released a posthumous message on the show on Thursday to mark World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

“Before getting into today’s match, one word from today,” he said, “Jeopardy!” Chapter. “Today is World Pancreatic Cancer Day. I want you to be safe. It is a terrible, terrible disease. ”

Trebeck, 80, who died on November 8 after nearly two years of battle with pancreatic cancer, continued to host and record episodes of the game until his death.

Ann Twitter, The show encouraged audiences to wear purple at Trebeck’s honor rave on Thursday.

Read the post “Wear purple in Alex’s memory to help raise awareness of the risks and symptoms of pancreatic cancer,” which showed Trebeck dressed in purple and white with his wife, Jean.

On an Instagram Mail, Jean Trebeck said, “Alex, you are my eternal hero.”

“Jeopardy!” Broadcast on Christmas Day featuring Trebeck.

After Trebeck’s death, Mike Richards, one of the show’s executive producers, Shared with “Today” show How the long-time host spent his final day knowing that he was able to enjoy a quiet moment.

“There was a swing in his backyard that he loved,” Richards said. “He actually rebuilt it earlier this year. He’s very simple. I do not know if a lot of people know it. Even in his book, he describes his last day sitting on his swing next to his wife Jean and watching the horizon.”

He added, “He had a good final day, all of us at‘ Jeopardy! The family is very nice. “

Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September of complications of pancreatic cancer, and Representative John Lewis died of the disease in July.

According to the American Cancer Society, statistics show that more than 90% of patients die within five years of learning pancreatic cancer.