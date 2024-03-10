Chris Jones, Chiefs reach record-setting five-year deal worth nearly $160M with $95M guaranteed, per report

Star defensive tackle Chris Jones has officially agreed to a historic five-year, nearly $160 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. This deal includes a whopping $95 million fully guaranteed, solidifying Jones as the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history.

Jones, who had previously declared his intention to stay in Kansas City during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebratory parade, is coming off an impressive season. The Pro Bowler has been tabbed as an All-Pro for the past two seasons and had a career-best 15.5 sacks in 2022. With a career stat line boasting 75.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and two interceptions, Jones is undoubtedly a cornerstone of the Chiefs’ defense.

By retaining Jones, the Chiefs have significantly bolstered their chances of clinching a third consecutive Super Bowl victory. Other notable players, including Justin Madubuike, Mike Evans, and Dalton Schultz, have also agreed to multi-year deals with their respective teams.

In addition to Jones's agreement, the Chiefs have applied the franchise tag to cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, signaling their commitment to keeping the talented player on their roster for the next few years. With key players like Jones and Sneed locked in, the Chiefs are poised for continued success in the upcoming seasons.