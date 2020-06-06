Kameko wins 2,000 Guineas as Pinatubo disappoints

Winner jockey Oisin Murphy drove the Andrew Balding-properly trained 10-1 shot into the lead in the ultimate 50 % furlong of the well known Rowley Mile to relegate Frankie Dettori on Wichita into 2nd.

Charlie Appleby’s Pinatubo, unbeaten in six races as a two-calendar year-previous and with a greater official ranking than the legendary Frankel, experienced every chance beneath jockey William Buick, but could not come across that further equipment when it mattered.

Murphy, profitable his first classic, stored Wichita at bay with an remarkable switch of foot, and his horse, owned by Qatari Sheikh Fahad al-Thani, has been installed as favourite for next month’s Epsom Derby.

Balding, who experienced every single self esteem right after Kameko’s remarkable overall performance in his last race as a two-calendar year-outdated, is now eying the most significant prize in English flat racing.