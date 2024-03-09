RACE PREDICTOR: Guess the Podium Finishers for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Formula 1

In an intense qualifying session in Jeddah, Max Verstappen has once again proven why he is a force to be reckoned with in the world of Formula 1. The Red Bull driver secured his second pole position of the 2024 season and the 34th pole position of his career, putting him in prime position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen will line up on the front row alongside his Ferrari rival, Charles Leclerc, setting the stage for an exciting battle between the two top drivers. The reigning world champion will be aiming to secure victory in his RB20 machine, but the question remains – can Ferrari challenge his dominance in the race?

Sergio Perez, last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix winner, also showed strong performance in qualifying, securing P3 on the grid. The Red Bull driver could be a serious contender for victory and will certainly be one to watch during the race.

Alongside Verstappen and Perez, other drivers such as Fernando Alonso, McLaren, and Mercedes will be hoping to vie for podium spots in what promises to be a thrilling Grand Prix.

Adding to the excitement of the weekend, teenage rookie Oliver Bearman has replaced Carlos Sainz and will be looking to make a name for himself on the track.

Fans of Formula 1 can get in on the action by using an online predictor to predict the top three finishers in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. With the grid packed with talent and the championship battle heating up, this is one race you won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for all the thrilling action at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on race day.