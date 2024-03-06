Home World Moscow Ignores Arrest Warrants for Putin Commanders in Russia-Ukraine War

Mar 06, 2024 0 Comments

Russia has once again made headlines on the international stage, this time for ignoring arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for two of its top commanders accused of war crimes in Ukraine.

The warrants were issued for Sergei Kobylash, commander of long-range aviation for the Russian air force, and Viktor Sokolov, an admiral in the Russian navy who commanded the Black Sea Fleet during the period in question. The ICC alleges that the two suspects were responsible for missile strikes on Ukrainian electric infrastructure, causing civilian harm and damage disproportionate to any potential military advantage.

Despite the ICC’s actions, Moscow, a non-signatory to the Rome Statute which created the ICC, has made it clear that they do not recognize the warrants. It is highly unlikely that Russian nationals will be extradited to face these charges.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, welcomed the ICC’s move, emphasizing that every Russian commander who orders strikes against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure must know that justice will ultimately be served.

This is not the first time ICC warrants have been issued for Russians over the conflict in Ukraine. Last year, warrants were issued for President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights.

The ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to draw international attention, with organizations like the ICC attempting to hold individuals accountable for their actions in the region. Only time will tell if justice will truly be served in this complex and fraught situation.

