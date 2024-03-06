AI video startup emerges from stealth, plans to build AGI with full perceptual abilities

London-based AI video startup Haiper has recently come out of stealth mode with a significant $13.8 million in seed funding from Octopus Ventures. The company, founded by former Google Deepmind researchers Yishu Miao and Ziyu Wang, is set to shake up the AI video tools market with its cutting-edge platform.

Haiper’s platform distinguishes itself by allowing users to effortlessly create high-quality videos from simple text prompts or by animating existing images. Offering the flexibility to generate videos in both SD and HD quality, Haiper is also looking to expand its capabilities in the near future.

The startup plans to utilize the funding to enhance its infrastructure and further develop its product, with the ambitious goal of building an artificial general intelligence (AGI) with full perception abilities. This includes refining its models’ comprehension of various elements such as light, motion, texture, and object interactions to produce hyper-realistic content.

Ultimately, Haiper aims to push the boundaries of AI technology by creating an AGI that can deeply understand the physics of the world and replicate the essence of reality in the videos it generates. The potential applications of Haiper’s technology extend far beyond content creation, with possibilities for impacting sectors like robotics and transportation in the future.

Haiper’s emergence from stealth mode and substantial seed funding signal the startup’s commitment to revolutionizing the AI video industry and pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence. With a team of talented researchers at its helm, Haiper is poised to make waves in the tech world with its innovative approach to video creation and AGI development.