Long COVID possibly linked to low iron levels, study finds

New Study Links Iron Deficiencies to Long COVID

A recent study conducted by the University of Cambridge has shed new light on the lingering symptoms of COVID-19, commonly referred to as long COVID. The research has identified low levels of iron in the blood as a major factor contributing to the development of long COVID cases.

According to the study, individuals with COVID-19 often experience disruptions in their body’s regulation of iron, leading to inflammation, anemia, and halted red blood cell production. This lack of iron can have negative impacts on metabolism and energy production, exacerbating the symptoms of long COVID.

Published in Nature Immunology, the study found that approximately three in 10 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are at risk for developing long COVID. Dr. Aimee Hanson, an expert in the field, suggests that controlling inflammation early on in the course of the disease may help improve iron levels in long COVID patients.

While giving iron supplements may not be a straightforward solution, researchers are exploring ways to remobilize iron in the body to enhance red blood cell production in long COVID cases. The study highlights the importance of addressing iron deficiencies in COVID-19 patients to prevent the development of long COVID and improve overall outcomes.

Further research is needed to better understand the relationship between iron levels and long COVID, but these findings provide valuable insights that may help inform future treatment strategies for individuals struggling with the lingering effects of the virus.