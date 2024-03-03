Michigan Strength Coach Resigns After Reaching Settlement

After 15 years with the program, Jon Sanderson, the strength and conditioning coach for Michigan’s men’s basketball team, has resigned. This shocking announcement comes two months after he ceased working with the team, following a settlement with the university that included a non-disclosure clause.

Sanderson’s resignation was reportedly prompted by a heated confrontation with head coach Juwan Howard in December. The incident led to Sanderson primarily working with the school’s Olympic sports teams. The confrontation was said to have stemmed from an argument between an athletic trainer and senior guard Jace Howard, Juwan’s son, who had been sidelined for the season with a stress fracture. Sanderson intervened, and Juwan Howard allegedly pursued him in an aggressive manner.

Despite the incident, Juwan Howard was cleared by the university after an HR review found no grounds for disciplinary action. Sanderson had been working with Michigan since 2009 and was retained by Juwan Howard when he became head coach in 2019.

The departure of Sanderson comes at a tumultuous time for the Michigan men’s basketball team. With a record of 8-21, the team has lost six games in a row and 10 of its previous 11, putting them on the brink of setting a school record for losses in a single season. The team’s struggles on the court coupled with the unexpected resignation of Sanderson have left fans and analysts questioning the future of the program.