Microsoft’s AI chatbot, Copilot, is sparking conversation about what topics are appropriate to teach nursery school children. The AI suggests that it can be suitable to introduce concepts such as diversity, equity, inclusion, transgenderism, and sex to young children.

Copilot is just one of many large language models available to the public that offers human-like responses based on contextual information, language, and training data. Fox News Digital recently tested Copilot and found that it supports the teaching of DEI in nursery schools and encourages discussions on LGBTQ topics, sex education, and transgenderism as long as it is done thoughtfully and age-appropriately.

However, Copilot advised against discussing topics like pedophilia in nursery schools while emphasizing the importance of teaching about oppression and racism. The chatbot also cautioned against using the term “White privilege” in nursery school settings to avoid reinforcing harmful stereotypes.

Microsoft has made Copilot more accessible by launching a free version for the Bing search engine and Edge browser, with a subscription-based version released in January for more powerful AI assistance. The subscription-based Copilot Pro offers access to the AI assistant in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel in English for exclusive preview for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plan subscribers.

As technology continues to advance, the role of AI in education and child development is becoming increasingly prevalent. The debate over what children should be taught and when is ongoing, with AI chatbots like Copilot adding another layer to the conversation.