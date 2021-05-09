How to get Windows 10 to open all web links in your default browser except Microsoft Edge!

It’s no secret that Microsoft wants you to use Edge’s own browser for Windows 10. Over the years it has tried in many ways to force users to switch ads from Chrome, Firefox or other browsers. Edge on Windows.

The new Edge is great now, but that doesn’t mean you should use it if you want another browser like Chrome or Firefox.

Windows 10 users will know that the Edge for specific links and actions is already the default browser, but a small open source program can redirect these links to any browser you set by default.

The Edge Deflector for Windows 10 Microsoft Edge is a small help utility that forcibly opens web links and redirects them to your computer’s default web browser. In other words, it makes Windows 10 work.

It was recently updated after many years of adjustment and is now installed per user, so does not require administrator permission to install.

Once you run it, you need to follow these steps to configure it.

Open the Windows Settings app.

Go to Applications> Default Applications.

Scroll down and select Default Applications by Protocol.

Find the Microsoft.exe-related program (eg Microsoft-Edge) and click the program icon to the right of it.

Select Edge Defector from the list. Confirm the change if requested.

To make sure it works:

Copy the following test link: Microsoft-Edge: https://itechnews.gr/

Press the Windows key + R.

Press the Control + V key to paste the test link

Press the Enter key.

The software runs transparently in the background, redirecting connections when needed.

This does not stop searches running in Pink, but it does mean that the right browser will open for you when you perform a search.

You can download the latest version of Edge Deflector Here.

If you are running an older version of the software, you must uninstall it before installing the new version.

