NASAs Collision with an Asteroid May Have Changed its Shape

NASA’s DART Mission Successfully Alters Orbit of Asteroid Dimorphos

In a groundbreaking mission in 2022, NASA’s spacecraft collided with the asteroid Dimorphos at an astonishing speed of 14,000 miles per hour as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. The primary objective of this mission was to alter Dimorphos’ orbit around the larger asteroid Didymos in order to potentially mitigate any future threats to Earth.

The outcome of the experiment surpassed all expectations, as Dimorphos’ orbit was reduced by an impressive 33 minutes, far exceeding the initial goal of 73 seconds. This success was recently detailed in a study published in Nature Astronomy, shedding light on the remarkable transformation that Dimorphos underwent post-impact.

Following the collision, Dimorphos underwent a significant change in shape, evolving from a squat orb into a flat-topped oval. The impact did not create a crater as expected, but instead left a noticeable dent on the asteroid’s surface. Moreover, rocks from the asteroid splashed back onto its sides resembling tidal waves, a peculiar response attributed to Dimorphos’ composition.

Lead author of the study, Sabina Raducan, emphasized that Dimorphos’ low-density composition, more closely resembling a pile of sand than solid rock, played a crucial role in the asteroid’s unique reaction to the spacecraft’s impact. The study revealed that the asteroid’s structure was not conducive to a straightforward response to the collision, leading to the unexpected shape transformation.

The success of NASA’s DART mission marks a significant milestone in planetary defense efforts, showcasing the potential for altering the trajectories of potentially hazardous asteroids. As research on Dimorphos continues to unfold, scientists are eager to uncover further insights into the asteroid’s composition and behavior following the impactful mission.