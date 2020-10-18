More than 220 Cambridge students were asked to self-isolate in auditoriums after 18 cases



Homerton College Self-Isolation Order is a ‘Prevention Message’ (Image: BA)

More than 220 Cambridge University freshmen have been asked to self-isolate for two weeks after a corona virus outbreak in a dormitory.

Homerton College said students at West House were told to isolate themselves from yesterday after 18 positive cases were identified in 11 homes.

This comes after the release of the second week of the university’s asymptomatic screening program.

In a statement posted on their website last night, Homerton College said the decision to isolate 223 students was based on advice from the Public Health UK and ‘information from the university’s rigorous testing program’.

It added: ‘This preventive measure is aimed at reducing the likelihood of spreading within the wider college, university and city.

‘Students in affected homes are self-isolated and the college has brought in extra staff over the weekend to support them.



Homerton College said the decision was based on advice from the UK and the university’s ‘severe’ asymptomatic testing system (Image: BA).

‘Get advice on medical issues and support for mental health and well-being.’

However, said one first-year student at Homerton Tab The students received an email asking them to stay in their rooms from 9.30pm until October 30th.

The unnamed resident said students were ‘not given a chance’ to store essentials and were ‘not yet told’ whether they could use their communal kitchens or get groceries.

