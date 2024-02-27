Iran orders proxy groups to halt attacks on US military in Iraq and Syria

Iranian officials have recently issued a message to proxy terrorist groups to decrease attacks on U.S. forces in order to prevent direct conflict between Iran and the United States. This decision comes in response to the U.S. retaliation for an attack that resulted in the deaths of three American soldiers in Jordan.

Since the U.S. responded, there have been no attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and only two in Syria that can be traced back to Iran-backed groups. Iran has been known to support various terrorist groups in the Middle East, including Hamas in Gaza, militia groups in Iraq and Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Houthi rebels in Yemen.

In an effort to avoid further escalation, a commander of the Iranian Quds Forces recently traveled to Iraq to discuss the possibility of preventing a full-blown war with the U.S. with militia leaders. This indicates a willingness on Iran’s part to engage in dialogue and find a peaceful resolution to the current tensions.

Meanwhile, Israel is gearing up for a major operation against Hamas terrorists in the Rafah area. Approximately a quarter of Hamas forces are believed to still be in the region, prompting Israeli officials to promise civilians in Rafah the opportunity to evacuate before the attack begins. This gesture demonstrates Israel’s commitment to minimizing civilian casualties in their operations against terrorist groups.

Overall, the situation in the Middle East remains tense as Iran and the U.S. navigate their complex relationship, while Israel prepares for potential military action against Hamas in Gaza. The coming days will be crucial in determining the direction of these conflicts and whether diplomatic solutions can be found to prevent further violence.