Kovit: A fine of £ 10,000 for violations of self-isolation

The government says those in the UK who refuse a self-isolation order could face fines of up to $ 10,000.

The new legal requirement is that people should be isolated from September 28 if they are tested positive for the corona virus or found to be closely related.

The new measures include a $ 500 support for low-income earners and fines for employers who punish those who are said to be self-isolated.

It is coming The Prime Minister considers strict restrictions After the increase in cases.

A further 4,422 new Govt-19 cases and 27 deaths Reported Saturday.

There 350 new cases have been reported in Scotland, Maximum daily increase from May, 212 new cases in Wales, And In Northern Ireland222.

The fine will initially rise from £ 1,000 to 10,000 for repeat offenders, and will start for “worst offenses”. Until now, counseling for self-isolation has been the only guideline.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “So no one is underestimating how important this is, the new rules mean that you are legally obligated to do so if you have a virus or are asked to do so by the NHS Test and Trace. People who choose to ignore the rules face significant penalties.

“We must do everything we can to control the spread of this virus, to prevent the most vulnerable people from becoming infected, to protect the NHS and to save lives.”

More than 19,000 fines have been imposed in the UK and Wales for violating corona virus laws, the attorney general said earlier this week, but more than half have not been paid yet.

Labor leader Sir Khair Stormer backed up the new fines to Sky News, saying “a small number of people are violating the rules and something needs to be done about it.”

But he warned that while the test system was “rarely serviceable” it was not a “silver bullet”.

At a glance: What are the new rules?

Those in the UK are said to be self-isolated by the NHS test and trace face 1,000 fine – up to £ 10,000 for aggravated offenses – If they fail to do so

– If they fail to do so This Positive testers are also included And Identified as close contacts Confirmed cases

And Confirmed cases It Including employers Who compels employees to disregard the order of self-isolation

Who compels employees to disregard the order of self-isolation NHS testing and tracking Regular contact with isolators Check for compatibility

Check for compatibility Activities Apply by September 28th And will be Operated by police and local authorities

And will be Privileges or those on low incomes and unable to work from home You can pay 500 once If self-isolated

Those who attract higher fines are described as those who prevent others from self-isolating, such as an employer who insists that an employee member come to work in violation of an order.

Individuals who fail to be isolated for 14 days after returning to the UK from a country not on the list of low-risk countries are subject to a fine.

In Bolton, A returning holidaymaker, who did not isolate himself but instead went to a pub, is somewhat accused To the city spike in cases.

Iron fist in velvet glove

The Prime Minister is concerned that the existing rules are often violated – and he is frustrated that they are not always effectively enforced.

Four out of five government scientific advisers have suggested that they should be self-isolated or violate the rules.

Therefore, fines can be imposed from September 28 in the UK.

But this iron fist is attached to a velvet glove.

Follow pilot plans in some parts of Lancashire for benefits of self-isolation or those with low incomes and those unable to work from home will receive a total of £ 500.

Regional political leaders, such as Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, have been pushing for this.

But compliance is not the only issue.

Delays in delivering test results, how quickly victims’ contacts are isolated, even if they want to, or are paid to do the right thing.

The UK government hopes the new measures will be reflected in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – all of which have the power to set their own corona virus rules.

Officials said the NHS test and trace were in regular contact with self-isolated individuals and suspected that people were not complying with police and local authorities.

Police will also check for reports of members of the public who have tested positive but not self-isolated in Covit-19 hotspots and groups considered “high risk”.

Cases can be pursued in non-compliant “high and excellent” cases.

As with other corona virus rules, there are specific exceptions for those who need to escape illness or harm during isolation and those who need care.

The government says changes to benefits or support for low-income people will initially affect four million people in the UK who are unable to work from home.

A one-time pay of $ 500 is a $ 95.85 per week legal wage and an additional $ 182 previously announced award for those who are said to be self-isolated in high-risk areas of intervention.