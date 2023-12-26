Alexey Navalny Found at Siberian Penal Colony Weeks After Disappearance

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, who had been missing for the past two weeks, has been located at a penal colony in Siberia, according to his spokesperson. Navalny is currently being held at IK-3, also known as the “Polar Wolf” colony, situated in the remote settlement of Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District.

Navalny’s lawyer managed to visit him on Monday and reported that he is “doing well.” However, prior to this confirmation, concerns were raised about his well-being and safety. The location of the penal colony adds to these concerns as it is one of the northernmost and harshest colonies in the region.

Gaining entry to the IK-3 penal colony initially proved to be a challenge for Navalny’s lawyer. But now that he has had access to his client, it provides some relief to Navalny’s supporters, who believe his arrest and incarceration are politically motivated. They argue that the Kremlin is attempting to silence Navalny’s criticism of President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny has been a significant thorn in Putin’s side, challenging his legitimacy and uncovering alleged corruption within the Kremlin and Russian business. His influence grew even more after he was poisoned in August 2020 with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent. This poisoning, which Navalny survived, was linked to the Russian Security Service in a joint investigation by CNN and Bellingcat.

Upon his return to Russia in January 2021, Navalny was immediately imprisoned on charges of violating the terms of his probation. Since then, he has continued to be a prominent figure in the news, with his case drawing international attention.

As the story continues to unfold, more details about Navalny’s condition and treatment are expected to emerge. Press Stories will provide updates on this developing story as they become available.